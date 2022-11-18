A story of heart and humanity: Overture welcomes ‘Come From Away’

The hit Broadway musical runs in Madison through Sunday.
zMarika Aubrey playing the chacter 'Bev' in "Come From Away" the Musical.
zMarika Aubrey playing the chacter 'Bev' in "Come From Away" the Musical.("Come From Away" the musical/ The American Theatre Guild)
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 8:28 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Shining a light on a dark time in human history, the musical ‘Come From Away’ tells the true story of a small town in Newfoundland in the days after 9/11.

Because the town of Gander had a large airport nearby, thousands of passengers were grounded in Canada after their flights were rerouted on September 11, 2001. The show brings to life the real ways the town took in people stranded and made them feel welcome during a scary time.

Marika Aubrey, who plays Bev and other characters in the show, says the story emphasizes the importance of human connections.

“What unites us is far stronger than what divides us,” said Aubrey. “There’s no other context in which all these people would have met one another. Yet, they put aside their differences and just got on with it and that’s the humor and the joy of our show.”

There five more shows this weekend on Friday night, Saturday and Sunday. To purchase tickets or view show times, click HERE.

