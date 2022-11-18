Sun Prairie Schools: Court grants release of teacher accused of recording students

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sun Prairie school district officials sent a message out to families Thursday, stating that a teacher accused of filming students in a bathroom had been released from custody.

In the letter by Sun Prairie Area School District leaders, it says it was notified that a hearing was held Thursday in federal court to determine if bail would be granted for Matthew Quaglieri. The court approved the 34-year-old to be released with conditions instated.

According to the letter, Quaglieri will be living with family members outside of Dane County and will be monitored by GPS. He is also not able to leave the location without court approval. Administrators also stated that they don’t believe he is allowed to use a phone, technology, social media or the internet. He is also not allowed to have contact with minors unless being supervised by an adult who knows the charges against him.

Anyone who believes he has violated these conditions was urged to call the Sun Prairie Police Department at 608-837-7336.

The district also reminded families of resources available to them, which are listed on its website. It also shared information from the Department of Public Instruction.

“We remain in this together,” district leaders stated. “We know your children may continue to have questions and worries. We wanted to share this resource from the Department of Public Instruction again to support children who are Processing Grief and Traumatic Events. Our student services staff continue to be available to help your children if they need an additional person to process with.”

Quaglieri was charged with three counts of producing child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Wisconsin. If convicted, he faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years and a maximum of 30 years in federal prison on each count.

Quaglieri was a teacher at Prairie View Middle School at the time of the incident and was suspended without pay in October as the Sun Prairie PD and the district investigated this incident.

