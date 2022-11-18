Wis. AG bars for-profit school from collecting fees from students

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice has shut down enrollment revenue for an online, for-profit school that is said to teach software sales to those who enroll, Attorney General Josh Kaul announced Friday.

Prehired LLC is barred from enrolling new Wisconsin students and collecting fees from Wisconsinites who previously participated in their program because it failed to get approved from the Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services (DSPS) before starting classes, DOJ said.

“Companies must follow the common-sense rules in place to protect Wisconsin consumers from harm,” Kaul said.

DOJ said the company claims to train students for careers as software sales development representatives. Students are offered to finance through an “Income Share Agreement” that has students pay up to $30,000 back to the company in future wages.

The program, which offers pre-recorded videos, assignments and mentorship to students, remains unapproved by the DSPS, officials said. Prehired LLC’s affiliated companies Prehired Recruiting, LLC and Prehired Accelerator, LLC have also been barred from collecting or accepting payments from previously enrolled Wisconsin students.

