Wisconsin public libraries receive $52 million grant

By Gillian Rawling
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 10:07 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - State officials announced Thursday a record high $52 million will be distributed to public libraries in Wisconsin.

The money came from the Common School Fund, which is the sole source of funding for nearly 90% of public libraries, officials said.

“Our kids deserve nothing less. We know when our schools do well, our kids do well and our communities do well,” Wisconsin Treasurer Sarah Godlewski said.

