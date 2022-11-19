City of Beloit to host Grand Lighted Holiday Parade

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Beloit will bring in the holiday cheer with their 30th annual Grand Lighted Holiday Parade in downtown Beloit!

On Friday, Nov. 25, the event will start with Santa arriving at 6 p.m. for the tree lighting. The parade will follow the tree lighting around 6:15 p.m.

The parade was held as a stationary parade during 2020 and 2021, so this is the first year since 2019 that the parade will be held as a traditional parade.

“We really wanted to be able to bring this back. It is important, the community is incredibly important to build thriving cities, and you want to know your neighbors and see your neighbors and take pride in the holiday celebrations we have,” City of Beloit director of strategic communication Sarah Lock said.

Candy will be passed out along the parade route but cannot be thrown from floats.

According to the City of Beloit Police Department, the parade will also have increased security for the safety of the public. The police department recommends arriving early and noting that intersections along the parade route will be closed.

“We wanted to make sure that we’re taking every precaution we could so that we are prepared in case a driver does come near the route,” Lock said. “Just know that [police and firefighters] are there for your safety. They’re not there because there’s a problem. They’re just trying to prevent anything from happening.”

Beloit PD recommends that parents keep a close eye on their children and keep them on the curb and away from the large floats.

You can find the parade route here.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.