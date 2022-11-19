DNR offers final precautions before gun deer season kicks off Saturday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gun deer season is officially here. Starting Saturday hunters will gear up and head out to the hunt until the 27th.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is giving hunters a final reminder to stay safe and follow the law when participating in the nationally recognized deer hunt.

DNR said that as of Friday, it has issued over 650,000 firearm, crossbow, sports and patron licenses to hunters across the state and that 310,000 are just for firearms.

When handling guns, the DNR said, it’s essential for all hunters to practice gun safety. DNR recommends (their wording):

T - Treat every firearm as if it is loaded

A - Always point the muzzle in a safe direction

B - Be certain of your target, what’s before it and what’s beyond it

K - Keep your finger outside your trigger guard until you are safe to shoot

Everyone born after 1973, unless they are covered by the Mentored Hunting Law, must have a hunter education certificate to buy a license, according to officials

Hunters should also plan to register the deer they harvest by 5 p.m. on the day the animal is shot. Hunters can register their own deer online on GameReg, by phone at 1-844-426-3734, or in person at participating registration stands.

Hunters must register their deer for DNR to create accurate harvest data for the management of the Wisconsin population.

