Good Shepherd Church to offer in-person Thanksgiving meals again

(Colton Molesky)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 10:38 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After two years of drive-thru Thanksgiving dinner events, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church is set on Thursday to serve dinners inside their Madison location, the church announced.

Thursday, November 24 will be the church’s 28th Thanksgiving Day Meal, and the church, located at the corner of Whitney Way and Raymond Road, says it’s excited to offer dinner inside after COVID-19.

“We were thrilled by the interest in our drive-thru efforts the past two years,” Pastor of Community Partnerships Dara Schuller-Hanson said. “But we really missed the fellowship of having people from our church and community come together and share a meal.”

Good Shepherd said it will host over 50 church and community volunteers to help serve the traditional dinner, which is open to all and free.

“We hope events like this Thanksgiving meal send our message of welcome to the community as well,” Schuller-Hanson added.

Last time the meal was held in the church in 2019, over 400 people attended.

