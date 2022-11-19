Grant Co. couple cited for allegedly adding vehicle insurance after wreck

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A couple was cited after Grant County deputies alleged that an insurance policy presented for the driver’s truck after a crash was filed 18 minutes before the official called the company to verify it.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office responded to the wreck after 11:35 a.m. on Airport Road in Platteville.

Authorities determined that a 50-year-old Platteville man was driving his Chevrolet pickup truck around 9 a.m. and was going west on Airport Road. He told deputies that he lost control of the vehicle on the snowy and wet road. The man said that the truck went off the roadway, into a steep embankment and hit trees before stopping on the driver’s side.

The sheriff’s office stated that the man was not hurt.

When the Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office asked the man about his insurance, he said his wife had the policy information. She showed the deputy the proof of insurance on her phone, but officials say the truck was not listed as an insured vehicle. She told the deputy that she put the truck on the policy a few days prior.

The woman left the scene and returned about a half hour later with another proof of insurance, the sheriff’s office stated. However, the deputy said that the effective date on this form was Dec. 29.

When the deputy called the insurance company, he learned that the truck was added to the policy that day- about 18 minutes prior to the deputy calling.

The deputy cited the 50-year-old man for failure to maintain control of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle without insurance. The woman was cited for obstructing an officer for providing the false information.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.