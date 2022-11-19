Hilldale to host North Pole Party this weekend

Hilldale hosts its North Pole Party this weekend.
Hilldale hosts its North Pole Party this weekend.(Hilldale)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hilldale is kicking off the holiday season with a North Pole Party this weekend!

The annual North Pole Party will take place on Sunday, Nov. 20 from 3-6 p.m.

Some of the events at the party will include:

  • Pose for a picture with live reindeer on the Green from 3-5 p.m.
  • Kids can make free crafts on the Green from 3-5 p.m.
  • Write letters to Santa at Paper Source from 3-5 p.m.
  • Black Friday preview sales at various Hilldale shops from 3-6 p.m.
  • Various musical performances at the Plaza from 3-6 p.m.
  • Balloon Twisting on the Green from 4-5 p.m.
  • Complimentary hot cocoa bar from 4-6 p.m.
  • Tree lighting with Santa and the reindeer at the Plaza at 6 p.m.

You can find the full list of events and more details here.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UW Health is warning that as hunters head out to the woods this weekend, there’s a serious...
UW Health warns of dangerous respiratory illness in Wisconsin, cautions hunters heading outside
172-acre Rock Co. park officially open to the public
BBB warns people about fake USPS phishing scam
BBB warns people not to fall for fake USPS text message scam
Devin Chandler
Former UW player dies in Virginia triple killing
First Alert Day: Tuesday
FIRST ALERT DAY Tuesday: Roads could get messy

Latest News

The “Shine On Madison” campaign brings area property owners, businesses, community...
Shine on Madison begins Saturday
Wisconsin's Darryl Peterson (17) leaps into the arms of C.J. Goetz (98) as they celebrate their...
Mertz’s late sneak for TD pushes Badgers past Nebraska 15-14
High Dynamic Range (HDR) image of Madison, Wisconsin skyline and state capitol
Dane Buy Local to host holiday-themed local shopping campaign
State and Menominee tribal officials unveil dual-language highways signs
WisDOT to place dual-language highway signs along Menominee Nation’s Tribal boundaries