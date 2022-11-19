Hilldale to host North Pole Party this weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hilldale is kicking off the holiday season with a North Pole Party this weekend!

The annual North Pole Party will take place on Sunday, Nov. 20 from 3-6 p.m.

Some of the events at the party will include:

Pose for a picture with live reindeer on the Green from 3-5 p.m.

Kids can make free crafts on the Green from 3-5 p.m.

Write letters to Santa at Paper Source from 3-5 p.m.

Black Friday preview sales at various Hilldale shops from 3-6 p.m.

Various musical performances at the Plaza from 3-6 p.m.

Balloon Twisting on the Green from 4-5 p.m.

Complimentary hot cocoa bar from 4-6 p.m.

Tree lighting with Santa and the reindeer at the Plaza at 6 p.m.

