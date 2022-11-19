Dane Buy Local to host holiday-themed local shopping campaign

High Dynamic Range (HDR) image of Madison, Wisconsin skyline and state capitol
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As the holiday season approaches, Dane County officials are encouraging area residents to buy locally.

Dane Buy Local’s 13th Shop Indie Local campaign highlights the importance of supporting local businesses. Executive Director of Dane Buy Local Colin Murray says that more dollars spent at local businesses results in more money returning to the local economy.

“Our small businesses are unique and help define Dane County’s culture,” County Executive Joe Parisi said.

Dane Buy Local will host the Holiday Shopping Season Kick-Off on Monday, Nov. 21 at 11:30 p.m. at 228 E. Main St., Sun Prairie, with more events to follow.

  • The Passport Program (Nov. 1-Dec. 18)
  • Plaid Friday (Nov. 25)
  • Small Business Saturday (Nov. 26)
  • Artist Sunday (Nov. 27)
  • Local Cyber Monday (Nov. 28)
  • Giving Tuesday (Nov. 29)

More information can be found on Dane Buy Local’s website.

