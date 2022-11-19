John Nolen Drive intersection to close Sunday night

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison Traffic Engineering Division is warning drivers of road closures beginning Sunday night.

Nightly street closures will begin at the John Nolen Drive, Blair Street, Wilson Street and Williamson Street intersection Sunday night. The closures will go through Tuesday night to complete pavement markings. South Blair Street between Railroad Street and East Wilson Street will be closed. The following turning movements will remain open:

Eastbound East Wilson Street right turns to John Nolen Drive

Westbound Williamson Street left turns to John Nolen Drive

Northbound John Nolen Drive right turns to Williamson Street

Metro Transit Routs 4,7 and 38 will remain active during these closures. The closures will not affect bikers or pedestrians.

More information can be found on the City of Madison’s website.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.