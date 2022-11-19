Officials say cause of Janesville fire is unknown

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville Fire and Police Units investigated a fire at a home, but did not determine what caused it.

Fire officials were dispatched to the 1500 block of Bennett Street around 10:30 p.m. on Friday. They say fire could be seen from the outside.

When firefighters arrived on scene, the people inside were evacuating. The fire department quickly put out the fire and looked for hidden fire in the walls.

Residents of the home were displaced after a fire.

Fire officials estimate total damages at $30,000, with property damage up to $20,000, and content damage of $10,000. The Red Cross is helping the people displaced by the fire.

No one was hurt, and 17 firefighters responded to the scene. The Janesville Police Department assisted.

