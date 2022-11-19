Packers fan, UW-Madison student nominated for NFL Fan of the Year

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A senior at UW-Madison and lifelong Packers fan was nominated for the NFL Fan of the Year award.

Anna Linberg has traveled all across the country and even to Europe to watch her favorite team play, according to the NFL website. Alongside other devoted Packers fans, she has endured the frozen tundra at Lambeau Field, all while enjoying the best fried cheese curds.

According to the competition officials, Linberg said after all her travels she has found that the energy at Lambeau is like nowhere else.

She is also studying personal finance at UW-Madison and has volunteered during her time at school. Officials noted she’ll be graduating a year early.

To read more about Anna and to vote for her, you can visit the NFL website.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.