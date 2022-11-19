‘Please be kind this weekend:’ Cincinnati Kroger manager’s post goes viral

(NBC15)
By Mary LeBus
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: Nov. 19, 2022 at 5:14 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Kroger store manager’s Reddit post asking customers to be kind to employees over the holiday weekend went viral on Saturday.

In the post, the Cincinnati manager acknowledged issues some stores are experiencing across the U.S., such as rising prices, staff shortages, lack of products on the shelf and longer lines.

While shoppers may be frustrated this season, the manager emphasized the importance of being kind to store employees.

A Kroger manager's Reddit post goes viral asking people to be kind over the holiday weekend.
A Kroger manager's Reddit post goes viral asking people to be kind over the holiday weekend.

“None of these things are controlled at the store level,” the post says. “Screaming at the 16-year-old girl trying to do her best at what’s probably her first job does absolutely nothing to fix any of that and it only makes you an a**h***.”

Over 1.2 thousand people upvoted the thread on Reddit, and more than 200 people commented.

“It never ceases to amaze me that a holiday about being thankful for what you have [can bring] out the worst in some people,” one person said.

At the end of the post, the manager listed Kroger Co. Corporate Headquarters’ phone number for customers to call.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UW Health is warning that as hunters head out to the woods this weekend, there’s a serious...
UW Health warns of dangerous respiratory illness in Wisconsin, cautions hunters heading outside
Devin Chandler
Former UW player dies in Virginia triple killing
A fire started at Nitty Gritty on N Francis
Fire causes evacuation at Madison’s Nitty Gritty
BBB warns people about fake USPS phishing scam
BBB warns people not to fall for fake USPS text message scam
Former President Donald Trump announced his run for the presidency in 2024.
What Trump’s announcement means for Wisconsin

Latest News

Forward Madison hosting World Soccer watch parties
Forward Madison hosting World Soccer watch parties
Merrill Elementary Thanksgiving meal distribution
Thanksgiving meal distribution event helps feed students in Beloit
A temple on Madison’s West side, Temple Beth El, hosted the Interfaith Transgender Remembrance...
Madison temple hosts transgender remembrance service
These people will be serving from Madison
Madison family to reunite at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway announces the location of the new permanent men's homeless...
Mayor Rhodes-Conway announces reelection campaign