Shine on Madison begins Saturday

The “Shine On Madison” campaign brings area property owners, businesses, community organizations and area non-profits together to celebrate the season and shine in Downtown Madison.(Beth Skogen | Beth Skogen Photography)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Area property owners, businesses, community organizations and non-profits are coming together this Saturday.

Madison’s Central Business Improvement District (BID) is hosting the 2022 “Shine On Madison” campaign this Saturday. The event includes a winter night market from 4-8 p.m., with a special light ceremony at 6:08 p.m. at the top of State Street.

The night market includes 40 vendors selling handmade products, local art, artisan gifts and food. Retailers and restaurants will also be set up in the area with drinks and food.

Community VIPs and mascots, including Santa, Mrs. Claus and Bucky Badger, will be at the top of State Street to turn on the seasonal lights.

This year, “Shine On Madison” is adding a Menorah and a Kinara near East Washington Avenue and the Capitol Square.

