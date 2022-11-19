Snow chances aren’t over just yet

Light snow showers Saturday

Below-zero wind chills Sunday morning

Looking nicer next week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We’ve seen a lot of little snow systems move through over the past couple of days, and we have another one headed our way today. Similar to the last few systems, most of us will likely see a dusting of snowfall and scattered showers move through the region. With strong northwesterly winds, we could see some blowing snow in more open areas which could limit visibility on the roadways. A few icy spots on the roads are also possible.

High temperatures today will likely be even cooler than yesterday: most of southern Wisconsin remaining in the mid and low 20s, though wind chills will remain in the teens. As skies begin to clear overnight, temperatures will really drop by Sunday morning! Low temperatures will be in the single digits for many, with sub-zero wind chills.

Things do improve on Sunday though. High temperatures will at least reach the lower 30s, and we’ll get to see some sunshine. The warming trend continues through next week, with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Unfortunate timing as our next weather-maker looks to arrive on or near Thanksgiving. The timing is still very uncertain as are the impacts, but you’ll want to keep an eye on the forecast over the next few days as we pin down the details.

