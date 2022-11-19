US 18 EB/WB in Jefferson Co. closed due to crash and utility emergency

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By Kaleia Lawrence
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 3:17 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - US 18 EB/WB near Cambridge is closed due to a crash and utility emergency, according to WiDOT.

The incident happened at Hope Lake Rd. in Jefferson County. WiDOT first sent an alert about the crash around 12:30 a.m., then sent another one two hours later.

Officials estimate it will take over two hours to clear the roads again.

Dane County Dispatch confirmed that Cambridge EMS was sent to the scene. Jefferson County officials did not share any further information about the crash.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

172-acre Rock Co. park officially open to the public
BBB warns people about fake USPS phishing scam
BBB warns people not to fall for fake USPS text message scam
Devin Chandler
Former UW player dies in Virginia triple killing
UW Health is warning that as hunters head out to the woods this weekend, there’s a serious...
UW Health warns of dangerous respiratory illness in Wisconsin, cautions hunters heading outside
First Alert Day: Tuesday
FIRST ALERT DAY Tuesday: Roads could get messy

Latest News

Fire at Pike County Detention Center
Officials say cause of Janesville fire is unknown
Check Out Hunger at Metcalfe's grocery store.
Check Out Hunger: How to help when going to the grocery store
Good Shepherd Church to offer in-person Thanksgiving meals again
DNR offers final precautions before gun deer season kicks off Saturday