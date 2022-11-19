US 18 EB/WB in Jefferson Co. closed due to crash and utility emergency

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - US 18 EB/WB near Cambridge is closed due to a crash and utility emergency, according to WiDOT.

The incident happened at Hope Lake Rd. in Jefferson County. WiDOT first sent an alert about the crash around 12:30 a.m., then sent another one two hours later.

Officials estimate it will take over two hours to clear the roads again.

Dane County Dispatch confirmed that Cambridge EMS was sent to the scene. Jefferson County officials did not share any further information about the crash.

