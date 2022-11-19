UW Health urges proper tree stand installation and use to prevent injuries

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As gun deer season gets underway this weekend, health care workers are urging hunters to properly install and use tree stands to prevent themselves from getting hurt.

UW Health Trauma Surgeon Dr. Lee Faucher said Friday that tree stand falls are some of the most common injuries he sees in patients around gun deer season.

“Their lives are sometimes altered forever if they are paralyzed or have some other type of catastrophic injury from a tree stand fall,” Dr. Lee Faucher.

Injuries can occur if hunters improperly get in and out of the tree stand, install the stand incorrectly, or if the parts are worn or broken. Dr. Faucher also pointed to hunters being detached from the safety strap while getting in or out of the stand as a common time for a fall to happen.

UW Health listed several ways to avoid falls, including installing the stand according to the manufacturer’s instructions, wearing a full body harness and two safety straps, and being careful when getting in or out of the stand. Using a rope to lift gear up to the stand is also recommended.

“We want all hunters and their families to be aware of the risks involved with hunting in a tree stand, but more importantly, how to mitigate that risk by proper installation and use of their deer stand,” Dr. Faucher said. “Hunting is a great tradition in this region, and we want every hunter to be healthy for seasons to come.”

Gun deer season begins on Saturday and runs through Nov. 27.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.