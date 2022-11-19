WisDOT to place dual-language highway signs along Menominee Nation’s Tribal boundaries

State and Menominee tribal officials unveil dual-language highways signs
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
KESHENA, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Evers joined the Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Thursday to unveil dual-language highway signs in English and the Menominee language.

The new signs will be placed on state highways along the Menominee Nation’s Tribal boundaries.

“This is another example of how our state recognizes and respects our lands, sovereignty, language and unique cultural identity,” Menominee Chairman Ron Corn Sr. said.

The signs were unveiled at the Menominee Casino Resort and Convention Center in Keshena. The statewide dual language sign initiative was launched in 2001 and is a collaboration with Native Nations in Wisconsin and WisDOT. The Menominee Nation is the third tribe in Wisconsin to install dual-language signs, according to officials.

“Together we are fostering a stronger sense of place and connecting travelers to history by sharing Native American heritage,” WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson said.

