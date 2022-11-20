Agrace to bump up minimum wage, offer bonuses, medical premium breaks to employees

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Agrace, a Madison-based nonprofit health care organization, will be increasing the minimum wage for their employees and offering them a year-end gratititude bonus as well as medical premium breaks, Agrace announced Thursday.

The minimum pay for all employees will be bumped up to $17/hr. According to Agrace, they hire nearly 900 indviduals including caregivers, nurses, social workers, grief counselors and physicians.

“Health care workers are absolutely critical to providing high-quality care for the aging population. Knowing how much we are all struggling to manage the rapid increase in prices for everyday household items, we felt it was crucial to support our employees through this challenging time,” Lynne Sexten, Agrace president and CEO said.

Organization employees said Agrace care for more than 1,500 Wisconsinites each day. To mitigate the effects of inflation on their employees, Agrace will give employees a bonus, though they did not say how much money this bonus would offer.

Additionally, beginning in 2023, Agrace will offer lower monthly premiums for employees making under $26/hr through its self-insured health insurance program.

