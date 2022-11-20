Badgers knock off No. 1 Minnesota in series finale

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The No. 3 Wisconsin women’s hockey team knocked off No. 1 Minnesota and earned a series win thanks to a 4-1 victory on Sunday.

Graduate student Nicole LaMantia got the Badgers on the board 15 minutes into the game with a power play goal in the first period. Sarah Wozniewicz, Kirsten Simms and Jesse Compher each tallied goals in Minnesota’s first conference loss of the year.

“The thing that I like is what I saw the last eight to ten minutes today,” Head UW Women’s Hockey Coach Mark Johnson said. “We got ourselves in a position where we are able to execute and do the things necessary to eliminate the other team from really getting quality chances. We started battling, positioning, doing things. My message before the game was we still have to compete we just have to play a little smarter.”

Redshirt senior Cami Kronish made 26 saves to earn her fifth win of the season in front of a sellout crowd at LaBahn Arena.

The Badgers are now undefeated in their last six games against top-ranked opponents.

UW has a bye week before they face Bemidji State on the road on Friday, December 2. Puck drop is scheduled for 3 p.m. at the Sanford Center.

