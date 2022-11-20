Capitol Ice Arena hosts all-transgender ice hockey tournament

The Capitol Ice Arena is hosting its first ever all-transgender ice hockey tournament this weekend.
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 6:04 PM CST
MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Capitol Ice Arena is hosting its first ever all-transgender ice hockey tournament this weekend.

The tournament brought athletes from all around the world to Middleton, where friends and families are gathering to celebrate transgender people and athletes. Organizers said their goal is to help any trans-identified hockey players feel welcomed in an all-trans locker room.

Coach Sage Buch said the tournament is being held in honor of Transgender Day of Remembrance and is a big deal for the transgender community.

“This is one of those tournaments where often times where trans people often feel so excluded in sports for a myriad of reasons,” they said. “And this being the first ever tournament of all trans people is one of those places where we show and people are crying in the locker room because they belong so much.”

Coordinators said from what they know, they are hosting the first all-trans event of this kind, anywhere. Following the matches Sunday, a ceremony will be held in honor of the trans lives lost.

