The entire Baraboo community is named grand marshal

The temperatures were cold, but the hearts were warm.
By Marcus Aarsvold
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 10:29 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - For the first time ever, the Baraboo community as a whole was named grand marshal of the Baraboo Christmas Lights Parade.

Downtown Baraboo Inc. Manager Seth Taft said the organization offered the iconic title to the entire town because of the support the community has shown one another over the past three years.

“Seeing in the last three years when the restaurants and businesses all had to shut down. Everyone had to survive in some way but seeing how this community has always been strong through difficult moments,” Taft said. “Just instilling that sense of, ‘this is for you.’ We want you to enjoy this magical moment that takes over the community and kicks off the magic of the holidays.”

The Baraboo Police Department got on board and facilitated safety measures at the annual parade on Saturday.

”It’s just one of those reminders to be kind to everyone no matter where we are, the backgrounds we have and we all are in this together so to speak in this life together,” Officer Ryan Labroscian said. “Just be kind to one another.”

The grand marshals themselves bundled up to brace the cold and wind but still enjoy the kickoff to the holiday season.

“It’s awesome to be a part of such a great community so I think in this community being kind is very easy,” Grand Marshal Rebecca Filipiak said.

“It’s definitely a good way to bring the community back together and say hey we’re all here to be kind and be here for each other,” Grand Marshal Angie Shipper said.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UW Health is warning that as hunters head out to the woods this weekend, there’s a serious...
UW Health warns of dangerous respiratory illness in Wisconsin, cautions hunters heading outside
172-acre Rock Co. park officially open to the public
BBB warns people about fake USPS phishing scam
BBB warns people not to fall for fake USPS text message scam
Devin Chandler
Former UW player dies in Virginia triple killing
First Alert Day: Tuesday
FIRST ALERT DAY Tuesday: Roads could get messy

Latest News

Area property owners, businesses, community organizations and non-profits are coming together...
Shine on Madison begins Saturday
Holiday season kicks off with Christmas Lights Parade in Baraboo
Holiday season kicks off with Christmas Lights Parade in Baraboo
UW volleyball first in Big Ten, taking down Penn State in five
Capitol Ice Arena hosts all-transgender ice hockey tournament
Capitol Ice Arena hosts all-transgender ice hockey tournament