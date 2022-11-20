The entire Baraboo community is named grand marshal

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - For the first time ever, the Baraboo community as a whole was named grand marshal of the Baraboo Christmas Lights Parade.

Downtown Baraboo Inc. Manager Seth Taft said the organization offered the iconic title to the entire town because of the support the community has shown one another over the past three years.

“Seeing in the last three years when the restaurants and businesses all had to shut down. Everyone had to survive in some way but seeing how this community has always been strong through difficult moments,” Taft said. “Just instilling that sense of, ‘this is for you.’ We want you to enjoy this magical moment that takes over the community and kicks off the magic of the holidays.”

The Baraboo Police Department got on board and facilitated safety measures at the annual parade on Saturday.

”It’s just one of those reminders to be kind to everyone no matter where we are, the backgrounds we have and we all are in this together so to speak in this life together,” Officer Ryan Labroscian said. “Just be kind to one another.”

The grand marshals themselves bundled up to brace the cold and wind but still enjoy the kickoff to the holiday season.

“It’s awesome to be a part of such a great community so I think in this community being kind is very easy,” Grand Marshal Rebecca Filipiak said.

“It’s definitely a good way to bring the community back together and say hey we’re all here to be kind and be here for each other,” Grand Marshal Angie Shipper said.

