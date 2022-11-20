Fire at Madison’s Nitty Gritty causes evacuation
Nov. 20, 2022
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Nitty Gritty restaurant on N Francis St. was evacuated after it caught fire Sunday morning.
The Madison Police Department dispatch said an officer first noticed a fire in a dumpster behind the building shortly after 1 a.m.
The fire quickly spread to the Nitty Gritty and a nearby car.
So far, Madison Police say there are no injuries and everyone was safely evacuated.
Police also confirmed there are street closures near Johnson St. and N Francis.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
