Fire at Madison’s Nitty Gritty causes evacuation

A fire started at Nitty Gritty on N Francis(WMTV)
By Lauren Taillon
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 3:08 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Nitty Gritty restaurant on N Francis St. was evacuated after it caught fire Sunday morning.

The Madison Police Department dispatch said an officer first noticed a fire in a dumpster behind the building shortly after 1 a.m.

The fire quickly spread to the Nitty Gritty and a nearby car.

So far, Madison Police say there are no injuries and everyone was safely evacuated.

Police also confirmed there are street closures near Johnson St. and N Francis.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

