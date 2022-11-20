Quiet weather for Thanksgiving travel

Warming trend through this week

Mid-40s by Thursday

Chance for showers on Thanksgiving

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Our cold stretch of weather is finally coming to an end! We’ll still be a bit chilly to start the workweek, with highs still in the 30s. The sunshine we enjoyed today will continue into Monday with a few more clouds mixing in on Tuesday.

As the jet stream continues to push further north through the rest of this week, that will continue to bring warmer and warmer temperatures to the region. High will likely be in the mid-40s by Thanksgiving!

There are some changes to the system that we were watching for Thanksgiving, and they’re good changes! As of now, the system track has shifted further to our north and the weather-maker itself looks to have weakened. The northerly track means that we’ll be in the warmer sector of the system which mostly eliminates the chance for wintry precip.

A few showers are still in the forecast for Thanksgiving, but it doesn’t look like it should be anything to impact travel plans.

