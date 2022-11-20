Quiet weather for Thanksgiving travel

Temperatures getting warmer
Warmer temperatures with a chance for a few showers near Thanksgiving.
Warmer temperatures with a chance for a few showers near Thanksgiving.(WMTV)
By Amanda Morgan
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Warming trend through this week
  • Mid-40s by Thursday
  • Chance for showers on Thanksgiving

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Our cold stretch of weather is finally coming to an end! We’ll still be a bit chilly to start the workweek, with highs still in the 30s. The sunshine we enjoyed today will continue into Monday with a few more clouds mixing in on Tuesday.

As the jet stream continues to push further north through the rest of this week, that will continue to bring warmer and warmer temperatures to the region. High will likely be in the mid-40s by Thanksgiving!

Download the First Alert Weather App
Download for iPhone & iPads
Download for Android

There are some changes to the system that we were watching for Thanksgiving, and they’re good changes! As of now, the system track has shifted further to our north and the weather-maker itself looks to have weakened. The northerly track means that we’ll be in the warmer sector of the system which mostly eliminates the chance for wintry precip.

A few showers are still in the forecast for Thanksgiving, but it doesn’t look like it should be anything to impact travel plans.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UW Health is warning that as hunters head out to the woods this weekend, there’s a serious...
UW Health warns of dangerous respiratory illness in Wisconsin, cautions hunters heading outside
Devin Chandler
Former UW player dies in Virginia triple killing
172-acre Rock Co. park officially open to the public
BBB warns people about fake USPS phishing scam
BBB warns people not to fall for fake USPS text message scam
First Alert Day: Tuesday
FIRST ALERT DAY Tuesday: Roads could get messy

Latest News

Temperature slowly warming through the week.
Trending warmer for Thanksgiving week
A cool weekend with a chance for snow showers on Saturday.
Snow chances aren’t over just yet
Extended Forecast
A Cold and Windy Weekend Coming Up
A Cold and Windy Weekend Coming Up
A Cold and Windy Weekend Coming Up