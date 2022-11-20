Trending warmer for Thanksgiving week

Seasonal temperatures return
Temperature slowly warming through the week.
Temperature slowly warming through the week.
By Amanda Morgan
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 5:20 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
  • Very chilly start to Sunday
  • Sunshine returns!
  • Temperatures warming through the week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After record-cold temperatures yesterday, we’re waking up to the coldest morning of the season so far! Temperatures are starting in the single digits for many locations with wind chills near zero. Thankfully, winds shifting out of the southwest will help us warm things up through the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the lower 30s, with partly cloudy skies. Finally a snow-free day!

Sunshine continues through the start of the workweek, as does the warming trend. Highs in the mid to upper 30s Monday and Tuesday, many of us reaching the 40s by Wednesday.

There are some changes to the system that we were watching for Thanksgiving, and they’re good changes! As of now, the system track has shifted further to our north and the weather-maker itself looks to have weakened. The northerly track means that we’ll be in the warmer sector of the system which mostly eliminates the chance for wintry precip.

A few showers are still in the forecast for Thanksgiving, but it doesn’t look like it should be anything to impact travel plans.

