USDA awards $13 million grant to improve rural health care in Wisconsin

(USDA Farm Service Agency)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced another round of grant money for pandemic relief this week for rural communities in Wisconsin.

According to USDA officials, $13 million was awarded to improve health care in rural towns in Wisconsin. The grant will go towards 13 heath care organizations to expand critical services for Wisconsinites.

“Having sustainable and accessible health care infrastructure in rural areas is critical to the health and well-being of the people living in small towns across Wisconsin,” USDA Rural Development State Director for Wisconsin Julie Lassa said.

The emergency healthcare grants will help rural hospitals and health care providers implement telehealth and nutrition programs, as well as increase staffing for COVID testing and vaccinations, build new facilities and purchase medical supplies, Lassa added.

“USDA is promoting healthy communities through grants to make sure everyone has access to the health care they need,” Lassa concluded.

USDA officials say the grants can also help in facilitating regional partnerships, help nonprofits and tribes solve regional health care problems.

The hospitals that will receive the majority of the $13 million are:

  • HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital (Chippewa Falls)
  • Augusta Area Home Inc
  • Baldwin Care Center Inc.
  • Bethany Home Inc.
  • Central Wisconsin Community Action Council Inc.
  • Glenhaven Inc.
  • Good Shepherd Services LTD
  • Grant Regional Health Center Inc.
  • Park View Home Inc.
  • Schmitt Woodland Hills Inc.
  • Shawano Area Matthew 25 Inc.
  • The Brick Ministries, Inc.
  • Waushara County Food Pantry, Inc

Regional partners will also benefit from this grant, USDA said.

For more information on the USDA grant and what the hospitals and clinics will be doing with the money, visit the USDA website.

