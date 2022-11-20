UW volleyball first in Big Ten, taking down Penn State in five

UNIVERSITY PARK, PA (WMTV) - No. 3 Wisconsin volleyball took down No. 14 Penn State in five sets on Saturday night in University Park.

Junior Devyn Robinson led the way for the Badgers with 17 kills and nine blocks, followed by Senior Danielle Hart who had 13 kills and no errors.

Hart is now flawless through four matches, with 36 kills and no errors.

With the win the Badgers now sit alone in first place in conference standings. UW has a 17-1 record in the Big Ten, while Nebraska and Ohio State are in second place with a 15-2 conference record.

The Badgers will continue their road trip to round out the final two games of the regular season. First up it’s No. 6 Nebraska on Friday, and then No. 5 Ohio State on Saturday night.

