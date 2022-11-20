Wisconsin Beef Council: Not your average soup! Try these simple fall favorite beef-inspired recipes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -As the days get shorter and the weather turns colder, it’s time to fall in love with our favorite fall recipes. Not only do these recipes warm the soul, but they are easy on the pocketbook, make enough to cook-once, dine-twice and fill the house with aromas of beef. Angie Horkan from the Wisconsin Beef Council shares a few delicious beef-inspired recipes you can enjoy all fall long.

INGREDIENTS:

2-1/2 pounds beef Stew Meat, cut into 1-inch pieces

1 package (12 to 14 ounces) dried bean soup mix with seasoning packet (not quick cooking)

2 cans (14-1/2 ounces each) diced tomatoes with green peppers and onion

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 can (14-1/2 ounces) beef broth

3 cups frozen diced or hash-brown potatoes (optional)

COOKING:

Soak beans in water overnight in refrigerator according to package directions. Reserve seasoning packet.

Coat beef Stew Meat with seasoning from reserved packet. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in large stockpot over medium heat until hot. Brown 1/3 of beef; remove from stockpot. Repeat twice with remaining oil and beef, adding additional oil as needed.

Pour off drippings; return beef to stockpot. Drain beans; discard water. Add beans, tomatoes and beef broth to stockpot. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover tightly and simmer 1-3/4 to 2-1/4 hours, or until beef is fork tender and beans are soft.

Stir in potatoes, if desired; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; continue simmering, uncovered, 5 to 7 minutes or until potatoes are tender, stirring occasionally. Season with salt and pepper, as desired.



INGREDIENTS:

2 pounds Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner)

2 cans (14-1/2 ounces each) reduced-sodium beef broth

1 can (28 ounces) crushed tomatoes

1 can (19 ounces) mild enchilada sauce

1 can (15 ounces) black beans, drained and rinsed

1 can (15 ounces) kidney beans, drained and rinsed

1 can (15 ounces) sweet corn, drained

1 can (4 ounces) diced green chilies

2 packets (1 ounce each) taco seasoning mix

8 sliced flour tortillas (1/4-inch strips)

GARNISHES:

Shredded cheese, sliced avocado, sour cream, taco seasoning (optional)

COOKING:

Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef; cook 12 to 15 minutes, breaking into 1/2-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally.

Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.

Transfer beef into 4-1/2 to 5-1/2-quart slow cooker; add all other ingredients. Cover and cook on HIGH 2 hours or LOW 4 hours until flavors are blended. Garnish soup with tortillas, cheese, avocado, sour cream and taco seasoning, as desired.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.