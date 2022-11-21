10-story, mixed-use complex to be built in Madison’s Greenbush neighborhood

Chapter At Madison Rendering: On the 800 block of Regent Street, CRG plans to build a 10-story mixed-use complex, branded as Chapter at Madison, that will house 165 furnished units with a total of 534 rentable bedrooms, a robust suite of resident amenities and approximately 2,200 square feet of neighborhood-oriented commercial space.(Taylor Johnson)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A mixed-use building promising over 500 rentable bedrooms is set to be constructed in the historic Greenbush neighborhood, developers revealed Monday.

The 10-story complex, coined Chapter at Madison, will be located on the 800 block of Regent Street. Real estate development and investment firm CRG announced that it had acquired the land and construction financing for the 0.8-acre site.

CRG’s managing partner and residential group leader J.J. Smith explained that the complex will be near the University of Wisconsin- Madison campus, not far from the Kohl Center, Gordon Dining Hall, Nicholas Recreation Center and East Campus Pedestrian Mall.

“Located just southwest of the capitol and immediately south of campus, the Greenbush neighborhood has a rich history, and we are eager to honor it with a community-focused residential building that will bring not only much-needed, near-campus student housing and retail, but also incorporate public artwork and a museum-quality cultural installation that aims to educate and inspire residents and visitors alike,” Smith said.

Chapter At Madison Front Entry: Paying homage to the rich history of the neighborhood, Chapter at Madison will incorporate a mural at the front entry depicting people and events that had an indelible impact on the neighborhood, as well as a cultural exhibit along the first-floor corridor that fronts Regent Street detailing the history of the 800 block and other historic milestones associated with the Greenbush neighborhood.(Taylor Johnson)

The complex will include 165 furnished units with 534 available bedrooms. There will also be resident amenities, including a fitness center, rooftop terrace and underground parking garage, and about 2,200 square feet of neighborhood-oriented commercial space.

The complex will offer a mix of apartment sizes (studio, one-, two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom apartments). Pre-leasing agreements are expected to begin in early fall of 2023.

Developers noted that construction is scheduled to begin in December and end in 2024, coinciding with the stat of the 2024-25 school year.

