Broncos waive RB Melvin Gordon

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (WMTV) - The Broncos waived running back Melvin Gordon on Monday following Sunday’s overtime loss to the Raiders where he had his fifth fumble of the season.

The former Badger was leading the Broncos with 90 carries 318 rushing yards so far this season.

We've waived RB Melvin Gordon III. pic.twitter.com/zRCr3aqYup — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) November 21, 2022

On Sunday’s 22-16 loss to the Raiders, Gordon fumbled at the Raiders’ 2-yard line just before halftime. Denver guard Quinn Meinerz did recover the fumble, but then kicker Brandon McManus’ 25-yard field goal attempt was blocked on the next play.

Following the loss, Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett called the lack of points on the drive, “unacceptable.”

“We can’t do that,’’ Hackett added. “We have to score a touchdown, at least get a field goal. We didn’t come away with either, so that’s frustrating.’’

“I was sick about it, obviously,” Gordon said in Sunday’s press conference. “I kind of know what comes after that at this point. I shot my own self in the foot.”

Gordon was a first round pick out of Wisconsin in the 2015 NFL Draft. The Kenosha native spent five seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers before signing a two-year, $16 million contract with the Broncos in 2020.

