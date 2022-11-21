Driver dies after Maple Bluff police chase ends in crash

MAPLE BLUFF, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Dept. of Justice has launched an investigation following the death of a driver who crashed into a tree Sunday morning while fleeing from a Maple Bluff Police Dept. officer.

According to the Dept. of Justice, the officer attempted to stop the vehicle shortly after 9 a.m. for undisclosed traffic violations, but the driver refused to pull over. The vehicle soon crashed into a tree however, and the driver took off on foot.

The DOJ statement indicated the driver was quickly found and later pronounced dead at a local hospital. The name of the driver was not released.

Three other people were also in the vehicle at the time of the pursuit, the DOJ stated, noting they remained in the vehicle after the crash and were also taken to the hospital. The DOJ did not provide updates on their conditions, nor did it say if any of them would be facing potential charges.

The officer, whose name was not released, involved in the chase has been placed on administrative assignment, and the Dept. of Justice added that all law enforcement officials are fully cooperating with the investigation.

When the DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation has completed its inquiry, it will turn over the results to the Dane Co. District Attorney’s Office.

