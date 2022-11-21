Madison family to reunite at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

AP – The Kermit the Frog balloon floats through Times Square during Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade.
By Sam Matheny
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 9:33 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - On a special holiday trip, one Madison family will reunite as participants in Macy‘s Thanksgiving Day Parade Thursday.

Daniel and Sharon Langer will serve as balloon handlers on Thanksgiving morning. The couple has been assigned to hold the Red Titan, a character from the popular YouTube channel “Ryan’s World”.

Daniel said the job comes with a lot of responsibilities and doesn’t want to let the balloon go.

“We looked at each other and said, ‘yeah!’ It’s just so something we would do,“ Daniel said.

Daniel said the trip to New York City is unlike any other.

You can watch the parade on Thanksgiving morning on NBC15 from 9 a.m. to noon CT.

