Forward Madison hosting World Soccer watch parties

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The 28-day soccer tournament takes place over 7,000 miles away in Qatar, yet fans in the Madison area are invited to not miss a minute of match coverage from the Forward Club at Breese Stevens Field.

Located on the Mifflin side of the Forward Madison FC stadium under sections 104 and 105, fans can watch matches and root for their national teams.

The brand new space will be open every single day (expect Thanksgiving) for the big World Soccer tournament being held in November and December.

Entry into the Forward Club will be free for every soccer fan daily from 7a.m. to 3 p.m. Space will be available on a first-come-first-serve basis. Guest wi-fi and coffee will be offered for each match.

Sandwiches, pizza, and bar snacks will be available for purchase from the Forward Club bar. The FMFC coaching staff and players will also be making special appearances during the tournament.

Matches to mark for Monday:

England vs. Iran at 7a.m.

Senegal vs. Netherlands at 10a.m.

USA vs. Wales at 1 p.m.

Due to a high volume of interest in the USA and Mexico matches, FMFC has a Food and Drink Reservation Upgrade package for those match days. Please see FMFC’s website for individual links to purchase the package for select matches.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.