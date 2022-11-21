Goodman Community Center provides 4,000+ Thanksgiving meals to area families

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Volunteers and staff with the Goodman Community Center are ensuring area families have a hot meal to share with their loved ones on Thanksgiving.

For the last 34 years the center has held their annual Thanksgiving drive, which brings hundreds of volunteers together to collect and distribute the holiday meals.

Those involved set a goal this year of serving 4,000 families ahead of the holiday, and food pantry manager Francesca Frisque said they will without a doubt surpass that number this year.

“Every year we feel like wow, the need has grown, and we say that every year, but this year it was really telling, we opened up our registration and a day after we open in we had registered almost 3,000 families that signed up to receive this,” she said.”

Frisque said the drive is a chance to bring some positivity to the community.

“Families are excited to get this and all of us are just as excited to be a part of it. I think we often think there are a lot of negative things going on in our world and we have to remind ourselves that we have an opportunity to make that change and be a part of something positive.”

The center has collected the last of their Thanksgiving donations, however, they accept donations for their food pantry throughout the year.

