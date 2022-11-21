Grant County Sheriff’s Office arrests man for blaming crash on 16-year-old nephew

MUSCODA TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WMTV) - The Grant County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Friday after he allegedly fled the scene of a crash and lied to officers about its cause.

At 7:45 a.m., law enforcement was notified of a one-vehicle-crash on Highway 133 west of Blue River Road in Muscoda Township. The caller noted a vehicle and its trailer were abandoned, according to the officials.

At 9:15 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office was informed that people were now at the crash scene. During the investigation, a 16-year-old boy told officials that he was driving the vehicle, swerved to avoid a deer and caused the crash while his 38-year-old uncle was the passenger.

After further investigation, officials concluded that the 38-year-old Muskego man made his nephew tell the fictitious scenario to law enforcement. The man was arrested for obstruction and was cited for operating after revocation, failure to maintain control of a motor vehicle and failure to notify police of an accident.

The 38-year-old was booked and released on bond from Grant County Jail.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.