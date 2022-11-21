Joey’s Song: Fighting epilepsy with music

Each year, one father has a benefit concert to keep his son’s memory alive and raise money for epilepsy.
By Leigh Mills
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Each year, one father has a benefit concert to keep his son’s memory alive and raise money for epilepsy.

Mike Gomoll is the founder of Joey’s Song, the annual event, and Gomoll sat down with NBC15 on Monday to talk about this year’s concert.

Last year’s concert was postponed, so Gomoll said tickets purchased for the 2021 event will still carry over into 2022.

The 2022 benefit will take place at the Sylvee on Saturday, January 7.

Grammy winners and a handful of top 40 artists volunteer their time each year to raise money for epilepsy research and programs. This year’s headliners include: Butch Vig, Charlie Berens, Eric Howk from Portugal. The Man and Fred Armisen. This year, Joey’s brother will also join the musicians on stage.

Tickets are selling out fast, so if you are interested in this event, visit the Joey’s Song website for more information.

