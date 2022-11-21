Justice Department sues corn mill over multiple violations

Attorney General Josh Kaul has filed a lawsuit against a milling company for multiple violations at a plant that was the scene of a fatal explosion five years ago
(NBC15)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Attorney General Josh Kaul filed a lawsuit Monday against a milling company for multiple violations at a plant that was the scene of a fatal explosion five years ago.

Kaul filed the action against Didion Milling Inc. in Columbia County. The lawsuit alleges the state Department of Natural Resources discovered 30 violations at the company’s Cambria corn mill during 2019 inspections, including emissions violations, recordkeeping violations and reporting violations. The lawsuit seeks up to $25,000 for each violation.

A grain dust explosion at the mill in 2017 killed five employees. A federal grand jury indicted the company this past May in connection with the explosion on charges that managers violated safety standards and concealed unsafe conditions from regulators. That case is still pending.

Didion attorneys didn’t immediately respond to email messages.

Most Read

UW Health is warning that as hunters head out to the woods this weekend, there’s a serious...
UW Health warns of dangerous respiratory illness in Wisconsin, cautions hunters heading outside
Devin Chandler
Former UW player dies in Virginia triple killing
A fire started at Nitty Gritty on N Francis
Fire causes evacuation at Madison’s Nitty Gritty
BBB warns people about fake USPS phishing scam
BBB warns people not to fall for fake USPS text message scam
Former President Donald Trump announced his run for the presidency in 2024.
What Trump’s announcement means for Wisconsin

Latest News

FILE - Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, speaks to the media, Oct. 11, 2021, during a news...
Dismissal motion could delay abortion challenge for months
Basketball
No. 20 UCLA beats Marquette for Battle 4 Atlantis title
GOP’s Loudenbeck concedes Wisconsin secretary of state loss
Wisconsin’s projected budget surplus grows to $6.6 billion