Kwik Trip CEO Donald Zietlow to retire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Kwik Trip CEO and President Donald Zietlow will be retiring at the end of the year after serving more than two decades in the position, the company announced Monday.

Zietlow’s retirement will be effective on Dec. 31. Kwik Trip said that Zietlow has been with Kwik Trip for 52 years, 22 of them as CEO and president.

During Zietlow’s time, Kwik Trip described him as the driving force in sharing 40% of pre-tax profits with all coworkers and the company’s food programs. The company’s integrated Support Center in La Crosse has grown and Kwik Trip said the company has made significant capital investments in several areas.

The company said that leadership will stay in the family. Scott Zietlow will be taking over as the next president and CEO on Jan. 1, 2023. Scott Zietlow is the Chair of the Board of Kwik Trip and a second-generation owner.

“I am honored to follow my dad’s legacy of guiding Kwik Trip,” Scott Zietlow said. “We are a very strong company and with our 36,000 phenomenal coworkers, great retail locations, and industry-leading vertical integration, our future is bright.”

The younger Zietlow will be retiring as professor of surgery in the Trauma, Critical Care and General Surgery Division of Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, to take on the role.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.