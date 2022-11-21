Madison man awarded AARP award for commitment to community service

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison resident has been awarded AARP’s most prestigious state volunteer award for community service.

Neil McCallum, a Madison resident for the past 17 years, was given the 2022 AARP Wisconsin Andrus Award for Community Service in recognition of his service in the Madison community. The award honors McCallum’s commitment to improving the community members’ lives, AARP Wisconsin State Director Martha Cranley said.

McCallum has served as the state coordinator for the AARP Driver Safety Program for the past five years, and he also is a board member of TRIAD Wisconsin, where he connects law enforcement, older adults and social services.

McCallum also volunteers for “Wheels for Winners,” a Madison organization that donates bikes to dedicated community service volunteers.

“Throughout my life, fulfillment has come from seeing a need and using my gifts to serve. This award acknowledges how we can make out community better by sharing out love and talents,” McCallum said.

In addition to the award, McCallum was given the freedom to donate $1,000 to a community organization on behalf of AARP. He chose to donate the funds to the “Bike the U.S. for M.S.” program.

Recipients of the Andrus Award are chosen for enhancing the lives of current and prospective AARP members, improving their community and inspiring others to volunteer, AARP says.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.