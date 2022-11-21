Madison temple hosts transgender remembrance service

A temple on Madison’s West side, Temple Beth El, hosted the Interfaith Transgender Remembrance...
A temple on Madison’s West side, Temple Beth El, hosted the Interfaith Transgender Remembrance Service less than 24 hours after a shooting in Colorado Springs.(Colton Molesky)
By Colton Molesky
Updated: 48 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A temple on Madison’s West side, Temple Beth El, hosted the Interfaith Transgender Remembrance Service less than 24 hours after a shooting in Colorado Springs.

“We too, are here at a time of tragedy, and we are here at a time of difficulty,” said Rabbi Jonathan Biatch.

The temple hosted the annual event for the second year, Sunday. Organizers say it is a day to remember those lost to acts of anti-transgender violence throughout the year. Biatch says it is also a chance to give the transgender community access to resources across the Madison area. Biatch adds that it is a way to make them a part of “Not just the Madison community, but the human community.”

The event comes the day after a shooting in Colorado Springs at Club Q, where five people died, and dozens more were injured. In the wake of the shooting at the LGBTQ club, people at the service say it reminds them of why it is so important.

“We need to talk and share our love for every person who’s queer, who’s transgender, who’s harmed again,” said organizer and Vicar at St. John’s Lutheran, Vica-Etta Steel.

Steel encourages people not to let the shooting and other acts of violence silence them but speak up in the wake of such events. Steel adds that gathering for the service can be a therapeutic experience following the shooting.

“There is therapy in gathering, there is therapy in speaking, there is therapy in joining together, it’s a start, it’s not enough, but it’s a start,” said Steel.

At the service, the names of those lost are read, and Sunday night, several people also spoke about the Colorado Springs shooting.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

