Mayor Rhodes-Conway announces reelection campaign

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway launches reelection campaign
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway launches reelection campaign
By Sam Matheny
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway told supporters she is running for reelection at the Monona Terrace on Sunday.

A crowd of supporters gathered for the announcement and listened to the mayor’s address.

“There is so much more to do,” Mayor Rhodes-Conway said. “We have to finish the state’s first purpose-built shelter to serve people experiencing homelessness. Continuing the transformation in our approach to serving this vulnerable population, we have to continue to invest in transit and make it easy and quick for everyone to get to where they need to go.”

During her time as mayor, she managed the city’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and the protests and unrest that occurred in Madison following the death of George Floyd.

The election will occur in April 2023.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UW Health is warning that as hunters head out to the woods this weekend, there’s a serious...
UW Health warns of dangerous respiratory illness in Wisconsin, cautions hunters heading outside
Devin Chandler
Former UW player dies in Virginia triple killing
172-acre Rock Co. park officially open to the public
BBB warns people about fake USPS phishing scam
BBB warns people not to fall for fake USPS text message scam
First Alert Day: Tuesday
FIRST ALERT DAY Tuesday: Roads could get messy

Latest News

Generic police lights
11 y/o dies in Green Lake Co. hunting incident, DNR says
Goodman Community Center provides4,000+ Thanksgiving meals to area families
Goodman Community Center provides 4,000+ Thanksgiving meals to area families
Movin’ Shoes Running Club raises over $4K for NBC15′s Share Your Holidays
Badgers knock off No. 1 Minnesota in series finale