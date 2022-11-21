Mayor Rhodes-Conway announces reelection campaign

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway told supporters she is running for reelection at the Monona Terrace on Sunday.

A crowd of supporters gathered for the announcement and listened to the mayor’s address.

“There is so much more to do,” Mayor Rhodes-Conway said. “We have to finish the state’s first purpose-built shelter to serve people experiencing homelessness. Continuing the transformation in our approach to serving this vulnerable population, we have to continue to invest in transit and make it easy and quick for everyone to get to where they need to go.”

During her time as mayor, she managed the city’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and the protests and unrest that occurred in Madison following the death of George Floyd.

The election will occur in April 2023.

