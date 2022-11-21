Movin’ Shoes Running Club raises over $4K for NBC15′s Share Your Holidays

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Movin’ Shoes Running Club’s almost 300 members raised over $4,000 for NBC15′s Share Your Holidays food drive.

Four of the club’s board members collected the donations on behalf of the club over the past two weeks. The highest-collecting winner earned the best prize of all -- jumping into the Monona Bay Sunday morning.

The winner was Matt Sybeldon, who is also Vice President of the club and coordinated the food drive. Sybeldon said their club will absolutely be participating in the drive again in the future.

“My body is cold, but my heart is very warm,” he said. “Community is a pretty big part of what we do for Movin’ Shoes, so we wanted to help out with NBC’s food drive, so we rallied together, raised over $4,000 dollars for Second Harvest.”

