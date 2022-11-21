NBC15′s Thanksgiving Guide: Where to find full, and sometimes free, meals

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Thanksgiving is just around the corner and planning a whole meal from start to finish can be a hassle. NBC15 is providing a list of the spots across South Central Wisconsin where you can get full (and sometimes free) Thanksgiving dinners.

FREE MEALS

Delta Beer Lab— The folks at Delta Beer Lab are offering a free traditional Thanksgiving dinner from 3-5 p.m. at 167 East Badger Road. Donations are accepted and will be given to Ketchum’s Got Your Six, a local organization working to end Veteran suicide from PTSD.

Goodman Center— The registration for Thanksgiving baskets is over now but if you missed the opportunity to register, Goodman Center will be distributing leftover full and partial baskets and turkeys. Leftovers are first-come, first-serve at 9 a.m. on November 22 and will be distributed from the Ironworks building at 149 Waubesa Street.

Good Shepherd Lutheran— Good Shepherd will host a Thanksgiving meal from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Thursday, November 24. The in-person dinner will take place in the church at the corner of Whitney Way and Raymond Road.

River Food Pantry— The River Food Pantry is providing free Thanksgiving meals for curbside pickup on Nov. 21–23 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Clients of The River can pick up meals for their household only once during this time period. There is no need to sign up in advance.

Slices Bar & Grill— Slices Bar & Grill will be offering a free Thanksgiving dinner meal from 1-6 p.m. at 2417 Pennsylvania Ave. The dinners will be available through takeout only, so make sure you call (608) 243-6925 to place your order before Tuesday, Nov.22. Donations are appreciated and all proceeds will go to Goodman Food Kitchen.

DINE-IN AND TAKE-OUT

Dorf Haus Supper Club— Owners of the supper club in Roxbury will be serving a reservation-only Thanksgiving meal from 11a.m. to 2 p.m. for $26 for adults, $10 for ages 5-12 and $5 for four and under. 15% of the proceeds will go to pancreatic cancer research.

Essen Haus— Essen Haus’ traditional family-style Thanksgiving day meal returns this year. The celebration will take place from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. The cost is $29.95 for adults, $14.95 for ages six to 10 and free for kids five and younger. Reservations are required.

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.— The Great Dane encourages you to ditch the hassle of cooking and join them at any of their locations on Thanksgiving day. All-you-can-eat buffet meals will be held at the Fitchburg and Hilldale locations, while the downtown and east Madison locations are offering traditional meals.

Heritage Tavern— Their dinner serves five people and comes with instructions for reheating for orders to be picked up on Nov. 24, and some options for add-ons. Orders will be accepted through Nov. 23.

Hy-Vee— Hy-Vee will prepare a range of Thanksgiving dinner favorites through their grocery stores for pick-up on Thanksgiving.

Ian’s Pizza— Pizza for Thanksgiving may seem like an odd option, but their signature Thanksgiving slice will be available all week, with a new vegetarian version available this year.

Metcalfe’s— Metcalfe’s grocery stores will be preparing main dishes and sides for Thanksgiving dinner. Pickup will be available at their Hilldale, Wauwatosa and West Towne locations.

Rare Steakhouse— Rare Steakhouse is offering a special Turkey Day menu with holiday staples, including pan-roasted turkey and dry-aged bottleneck steak. Their regular à la carte menu will be available as well.

Short Stack Eatery— Short Stack is here to make sure that you’re covered for the most important parts of Thanksgiving dinner: drinks and dessert! Their website is accepting pre orders for their Bloody Mary kits as well as an assortment of pie.

The Statehouse— The Statehouse is offering their popular Thanksgiving meal for pick up before the big day. Their dinner feeds 4-5 adults and includes an array of options to choose from. An all-day brunch and dinner at the hotel will be available as well. Reservations are recommended.

