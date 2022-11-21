Police searching for missing UW-Madison student

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police are searching for a 19-year-old student at UW-Madison who was reported missing on Nov. 15.

In an incident report posted Monday, Madison Police Department stated that the family of Enzhe Xun reported him missing after not hearing from him. He is an international student from China.

His last known address is the Super 8 motel at 1602 W. Beltline Highway, according to MPD. Hotel staff told police that they last remembered seeing him in mid-September.

Enzhe Xun,19, is an international student from China. His family reported him missing to MPD on Nov. 15 after not hearing from him. (Madison Police Department)

MPD and UW-Madison Police Department detectives have attempted to search for Xun in person and over the phone, but have not been able to find him. Detectives also determined that he has not spoken with family or university resources in over a month.

Police are urging the public for their help to locate Xun. Anyone with information on his location should call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or submit a tip online.

