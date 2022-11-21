Police searching for missing UW-Madison student

In an incident report, Madison Police Department stated that the family of Enzhe Xun reported...
In an incident report, Madison Police Department stated that the family of Enzhe Xun reported him missing after not hearing from him. He is an international student from China.(Madison Police Department)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police are searching for a 19-year-old student at UW-Madison who was reported missing on Nov. 15.

In an incident report posted Monday, Madison Police Department stated that the family of Enzhe Xun reported him missing after not hearing from him. He is an international student from China.

His last known address is the Super 8 motel at 1602 W. Beltline Highway, according to MPD. Hotel staff told police that they last remembered seeing him in mid-September.

Enzhe Xun,19, is an international student from China. His family reported him missing to MPD on...
Enzhe Xun,19, is an international student from China. His family reported him missing to MPD on Nov. 15 after not hearing from him.(Madison Police Department)

MPD and UW-Madison Police Department detectives have attempted to search for Xun in person and over the phone, but have not been able to find him. Detectives also determined that he has not spoken with family or university resources in over a month.

Police are urging the public for their help to locate Xun. Anyone with information on his location should call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or submit a tip online.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UW Health is warning that as hunters head out to the woods this weekend, there’s a serious...
UW Health warns of dangerous respiratory illness in Wisconsin, cautions hunters heading outside
Devin Chandler
Former UW player dies in Virginia triple killing
A fire started at Nitty Gritty on N Francis
Fire causes evacuation at Madison’s Nitty Gritty
BBB warns people about fake USPS phishing scam
BBB warns people not to fall for fake USPS text message scam
Former President Donald Trump announced his run for the presidency in 2024.
What Trump’s announcement means for Wisconsin

Latest News

Blue lights are distributed at a ceremony to mark one year since the Waukesha Christmas Parade...
Waukesha marks one year since Christmas parade tragedy
Driver dies after Maple Bluff police chase ends in crash
Grant County Sheriff’s Office arrests man for blaming crash on 16-year-old nephew
Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III (25) runs against Las Vegas Raiders defensive end...
Broncos waive RB Melvin Gordon