Sixth-grader who died while hunting was Berlin Middle School student, district confirms

BERLIN, Wis. (WMTV) - The 11-year-old boy who died after being shot while hunting was a middle-school student in Berlin, the school district confirmed on Monday. In a statement, the Berlin Area School District superintendent wrote, the district “is heartbroken” by Easton Thom’s death.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Thom family and friends, school staff, and the entire Berlin community,” Superintendent Emmett Durtschi continued. He added that the district and other outside agencies will be offering support to students and staff this week.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources previously reported Thom died while deer hunting Sunday morning. According to the agency, a 41-year-old man was trying to unload his firearm while the weapon was in the backseat of a vehicle when it fired.

The sixth-grader was struck in the chest. He was flown to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

DNR indicated Thom and the 41-year-old man were part of the same hunting party. The shooting occurred on the second day of gun deer season in Wisconsin.

A Meal Train has been started for the Thom family. CLICK HERE to learn more about how you can help.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.