Sixth-grader who died while hunting was Berlin Middle School student, district confirms

An 11-year-old boy who died while hunting was a middle school student in Berlin, Wisconsin, the...
An 11-year-old boy who died while hunting was a middle school student in Berlin, Wisconsin, the school district confirms.(WSAZ)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERLIN, Wis. (WMTV) - The 11-year-old boy who died after being shot while hunting was a middle-school student in Berlin, the school district confirmed on Monday. In a statement, the Berlin Area School District superintendent wrote, the district “is heartbroken” by Easton Thom’s death.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Thom family and friends, school staff, and the entire Berlin community,” Superintendent Emmett Durtschi continued. He added that the district and other outside agencies will be offering support to students and staff this week.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources previously reported Thom died while deer hunting Sunday morning. According to the agency, a 41-year-old man was trying to unload his firearm while the weapon was in the backseat of a vehicle when it fired.

The sixth-grader was struck in the chest. He was flown to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

DNR indicated Thom and the 41-year-old man were part of the same hunting party. The shooting occurred on the second day of gun deer season in Wisconsin.

A Meal Train has been started for the Thom family. CLICK HERE to learn more about how you can help.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UW Health is warning that as hunters head out to the woods this weekend, there’s a serious...
UW Health warns of dangerous respiratory illness in Wisconsin, cautions hunters heading outside
Devin Chandler
Former UW player dies in Virginia triple killing
A fire started at Nitty Gritty on N Francis
Fire causes evacuation at Madison’s Nitty Gritty
BBB warns people about fake USPS phishing scam
BBB warns people not to fall for fake USPS text message scam
Former President Donald Trump announced his run for the presidency in 2024.
What Trump’s announcement means for Wisconsin

Latest News

Supervisor Gregory Loreck randomly selects 50 products, marks down their price tags, and scans...
How DATCP inspectors respond to price gouging consumer complaints
Forward Madison hosting World Soccer watch parties
Forward Madison hosting World Soccer watch parties
Merrill Elementary Thanksgiving meal distribution
Thanksgiving meal distribution event helps feed students in Beloit
A temple on Madison’s West side, Temple Beth El, hosted the Interfaith Transgender Remembrance...
Madison temple hosts transgender remembrance service