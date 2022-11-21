Thanksgiving meal distribution event helps feed students in Beloit

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The season of giving is just around the corner.

In Beloit, they’re getting a head start by helping feed those in need.

Merrill Elementary School students will not be without a turkey on their dinner table this Thanksgiving thanks to their meal distribution event.

It’s all a part of the NBC15 Share Your Holiday’s Campaign.

School counselor Steven Jordan said he wants to create a good feeling for his students and their families.

Thanks to a $5,000 donation from the Wisconsin Realtors Association, 67 turkeys have been purchased to distribute to students’ families.

“They’re really energetic about it,” Merrill Elementary School counselor Steven Jordan said. “It’s a feel good thing for everybody all the way around.”

Being in an area of high poverty, many students at Merrill Elementary are on a free and reduced lunch program.

“Our community right here has been a community that has suffered in so many ways,” Jordan said.

To help eradicate the deficiencies seen within the community, Jordan said this event does just that.

“It’s like, ‘you don’t have to worry about that now, we’re going to take care of you,’ and they were like, ‘Oh my God, you guys are so awesome.’”

WRA member John Mansur has kids in the Beloit school district and said it’s what led him to volunteer for the event…

“Seeing the email asking for help for this in the boys school district, it really made sense to just take a couple hours and come and do it,” Mansur said.

The food pantry at Merrill Elementary is open every Thursday from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Jordan had one final message for those still in need.

“Everyone has a need and we never know when we’re gonna have to have that need to be fulfilled,” Jordan said. “If we can reach one and help one, we can gather and make sure that we have every house and every household helped in every possible way.”

