Warmer Pattern Ahead

Calm Through Midweek

Thanksgiving Shower Chances

Few Travel Concerns

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -We have made it through the early season arctic outbreak as a pattern change sets up through the Thanksgiving holiday. Say goodbye to the below freezing temperatures and hello to above normal conditions into the 40s. High pressure will be in control through midweek with just a few clouds. This is good news for holiday travel. Our next weathermaker will arrive for Thanksgiving itself. Right now, it doesn’t appear to be all that impressive. A few rain showers will be possible through. It’s out of here for Black Friday with another chance of a passing shower for the weekend.

Just a few clouds tonight, otherwise patchy fog with overnight lows around 20 degrees. Light northerly winds will allow for patchy fog. Partly cloudy skies Tuesday with a few more afternoon clouds. Highs into the lower 40s. A few lingering clouds Tuesday night with lows into the middle 20s. Increasing clouds Wednesday with highs into the middle 40s.

Thanksgiving will feature a few showers with mostly cloudy skies. Mild temperatures into the upper 40s. Black Friday looks nice with sunshine and lower 40s. Another weak disturbance arrives for the weekend. This may bring a passing rain or snow shower depending on the timing. Even warmer temperatures are possible into early next week.

At this point in time, it looks like milder air will round out the month. A shift to colder more wintry conditions looks to move in sometime around the start of December.

