Warmer temperatures in sight!

Quiet stretch ahead of Thanksgiving
The Climate Prediction Center suggests that mild weather could last into the start of December.
The Climate Prediction Center suggests that mild weather could last into the start of December.(WMTV)
By Amanda Morgan
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 3:39 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
  • Sunny & upper-30s today
  • Mid-40s by midweek
  • Slight chance of rain on Thursday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Today will be the warmest we’ve been in a week! While highs will still be in the upper 30s for most on Monday, skies will be clear and winds will be a bit lighter. Temperatures grow warmer and warmer through the upcoming week: highs will reach the mid-40s by Wednesday and Thursday.

Good news for those planning to travel this week, it doesn’t look like there will be any major weather-makers forming across the lower 48 in the next few days. Locally, we still have a chance for a few showers on Thanksgiving, but temperatures should be warm enough that slick roads won’t be a concern.

The warm temperatures look to last through the rest of the week and possibly beyond! The Climate Prediction Center’s forecast suggests that Wisconsin could see milder temperatures through the start of December. That could also mean that snow chances will be limited over the next few weeks.

Extended Forecast
A Cold and Windy Weekend Coming Up