2022 American Family Insurance Championship raises over $2.2 million

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 2022 American Family Insurance Championship helped raise more than $2.2 million for local charities, the company revealed Monday.

American Family Insurance explained that about half of the proceeds will be given to the American Family Children’s Hospital in Madison. The remaining half of funds will go toward 140 other nonprofit organizations, which are mostly local.

Golfer Steve Stricker said he lost it when he heard how much was raised this year.

“Just a very special day, you know, this is why we do it, you know, to give back to our community through the game that I love and that has supported me throughout my career,” Stricker said.

American Family Insurance CEO Bill Westrate said the goal of the event is to support the community.

“This is the best day,” Westrate said. “We think about how much we enjoy tournament week and all the events associated with tournament week. We know that culminates into today, when we can share the proceeds with all these nonprofit organizations that are doing such great work, helping people with real needs in our community.”

In total, more than $14 million has been raised since the inaugural event in 2016.

The tournament was held in June at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison.

